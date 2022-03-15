'The Kashmir Files has washed Bollywood's sin', says Kangana Ranaut after watching the film

Kangana Ranaut recently watched Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film The Kashmir Files, congratulating the team on making such a great movie. After stepping out of a theatre, Kangana shared her reaction with the paparazzi and was seen criticising Bollywood's 'pin drop silence'

Kangana, said, “Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood’s all sins have been washed away)." The Queen actress further said that everyone from the film industry should come out and promote The Kashmir Files.

“Bollywood people make such nonsense movies and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie," Kangana criticises

On Sunday, March 13, Kangana shared a long note about the film on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, "Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

The actor then added that 'Bullydawood' (a term she uses for Bollywood) "aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock)." Her note concluded with, "Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp!!"

Social media users praised Kangana's bold opinion. One user wrote, “So true! You are a queen!" Another one said, “Well said, Kangana!"

Since its release, the Kashmir Files has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film saw massive growth in box office collection on Sunday as it earned over Rs 15 crore on day 3.