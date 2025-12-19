Emmy-winning TV game show 'Wheel of Fortune' is coming to India. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will host the Indian edition, which will be presented by Sony Pictures Networks India and air on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Emmy-winning popular TV game show 'Wheel of Fortune' is all set to arrive in India, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar gearing up to headline the Indian edition. Promising to be a high-energy, star-powered spectacle, the Indian edition of 'Wheel of Fortune' will be presented by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Akshay Kumar on Hosting the Show

Speaking on the same, Akshay expressed his excitement over being a part of the show and being able to bring it to the Indian audience. https://www.instagram.com/p/DSboJTkiO8R/ "Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I'm truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite, and I'm confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before," he said, as per a press release.

Format and Production Details

'Wheel of Fortune' will represent a content and brand integration revolution, combining global IP strength, a star-led game show, and interactivity with Play Along on Sony LIV to deliver India's next prime-time show.

While Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the format to Sony Pictures Networks India, Frames Production Company is producing the Indian edition for Sony Pictures Networks India. Further details on the premiere date and participants are yet to be announced.