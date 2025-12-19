Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please returns for its fourth and final season, aiming to offer closure to its female-led story. However, diluted plots and uneven character arcs make the farewell feel rushed and underwhelming

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please returns with its fourth and final season, attempting to bring closure to one of Indian OTT’s most discussed female-led series. While the season positions itself as a celebration of acceptance and letting go, it also feels like the creators themselves have let go of the show, quietly accepting that there is little left to explore.

Set four years after the events of the previous season, the story opens with Siddhi getting married to Mihir. Her anxiety and hesitation about the marriage immediately establish the tone of the season. From this point on, the narrative becomes overwhelmingly centred on Siddhi, while the other women fade into the background. What once began as a balanced story of four friends navigating love, ambition, and independence now feels diluted and uneven.

Very early on, it becomes evident that this season exists largely to provide an ending rather than to tell a meaningful story. The episodes feel padded with filler moments, giving the impression of a show running on autopilot. Core themes such as identity, freedom, and emotional growth are sidelined, along with three of the four leading women.

Siddhi's Journey

Siddhi’s professional journey continues on stage, but her performances receive attention largely when she jokes about her unfulfilling married life. When her husband objects to their personal issues being made public, she pivots toward becoming a social media content creator. With Ash’s help, who pretends to be her husband online, her digital persona begins to flourish. Their easy chemistry quickly wins over followers and becomes the most engaging part of her arc.

The predictable emotional trajectory follows: a strained marriage, an insecure spouse, and a compassionate stand-in partner who slowly develops feelings. Although Siddhi’s story dominates the season, it is Ash who truly anchors this track. Despite being introduced in the final season, the character is thoughtfully written and leaves a lasting impression, largely due to Kunal Roy Kapur’s performance.

Damini And Umang

Damini and Umang are given storylines that feel similarly underdeveloped and confusing. Damini transitions into podcasting, but even here, Ash ends up stealing the spotlight. The strength and gravitas that once defined her character are noticeably absent, making it clear that the season lacks the continuity and understanding of earlier installments.

Umang’s evolving perspective on love briefly connects to a business opportunity, only to circle back to romance again. The arc carries little emotional weight, and her behaviour as a friend often feels questionable. Considering how emotionally rich her journey was in earlier seasons, this treatment feels particularly disappointing. Growth toward emotional lightness can be meaningful, but here it comes across as careless writing rather than intentional evolution.

Anjana, unfortunately, emerges as the most forgettable of the four leads. While the show presents her as successful, liberated, and emotionally secure, it never shows the journey that led her there. Her internal struggles are barely explored, receiving far less screen time than her intimate moments. This results in a missed opportunity to portray a fully realised, emotionally mature woman’s arc.

Overall, the season unfolds like a string of loosely connected moments tied together by background music. Much of the character development happens off-screen, denying viewers the chance to witness how these women arrive at emotional clarity and maturity. Talents like Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari, who have consistently elevated the show, are severely underused.

Despite its many shortcomings, the season does benefit from Maanvi Gagroo’s screen presence. She remains effortlessly engaging and brings warmth to every scene, making it easy for viewers to continue rooting for Siddhi. Her chemistry with Kunal Roy Kapur feels natural and comforting, and his addition to the cast is one of the season’s strongest points. His character feels rich enough to have deserved a longer presence on the show.

Sayani Gupta and Prateik Smita Patil share an undeniable chemistry that requires no dialogue to be effective. Their scenes crackle with unspoken emotion, and with stronger writing, their storyline could have surpassed every other track this season.

Bani J delivers confidently in lighter, playful moments, but struggles when the character demands emotional vulnerability. Combined with an underwritten subplot, Umang feels emotionally distant. Kirti Kulhari, on the other hand, brings depth and sincerity to whatever little material she is given, once again proving her range and ability, even when the script fails her.

Over the course of four seasons, the show seems to have lost its original voice. The final season feels unfair not only to its cast but also to an audience that once connected deeply with these characters. It works as a light, one-time watch for those seeking closure, but much like the makers appear to have moved on, it may be time for viewers to do the same.