Ram Gopal Varma lauded Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' as a 'quantum leap' in Indian cinema. Dhar responded with immense gratitude, calling RGV a major influence who taught him to 'think dangerously' and made cinema 'fearless and alive'.

In a heartening show of mutual admiration, two filmmakers from different generations - Ram Gopal Varma and Aditya Dhar found common ground in their shared respect for each other. In a thoughtful note, Ram Gopal Varma penned down his thoughts about Dhar's latest directorial outing, 'Dhurandhar', calling it a "quantum leap in Indian cinema." DHURANDHAR is not a film , it is a QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema , be it north or south ..That’s because Duradhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap What Dhurandhar… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025

RGV Hails 'Dhurandhar' as a Game-Changer

Believing that Dhar has single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema, the filmmaker wrote, "What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind. Aditya Dhar doesn't direct scenes here... he engineers the states of mind of both the characters and us audience. The film doesn't ask for your attention. It commands it. From the very first shot, there's a sense that something irreversible has been set in motion, and the audience is no longer a spectator but an accomplice to the happenings on screen."

Heaping praise on the film's storytelling, sequences, sound design, camera work, and choreography, among other aspects, Varma also hailed the powerful performances, stating that they are "designed to linger long." In a major shoutout to the director, he added, "When the final credits roll, you don't feel just entertained, you feel altered. And that's the mark of a filmmaker who isn't just making movies, but he is reshaping the very ground that all us film-makers stand on."

Aditya Dhar's Heartfelt Response to RGV

While Ram Gopal Varma poured out his heart to hail 'Dhurandhar' and the director, what followed was equally compelling. Aditya Dhar responded with a lengthy, heartfelt message, expressing deep admiration for RGV, acknowledging his lasting influence, and crediting him as one of his favourite directors, who he believed made Indian cinema "fearless, impolite, and alive." Sir… 🙏 If this tweet were a film, I would have gone to watch it first day first show, stood in the last row, and come out changed. I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 19, 2025

"I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema. Your films didn't teach me how to make movies -- they taught me how to think dangerously," Dhar wrote in response.

With deep gratitude toward the 'Satya' director, he added, "You were one of my favourite directors who made Indian cinema feel fearless, impolite, and alive. If Dhurandhar has even a fraction of that DNA, it's because your films whispered (sometimes screamed) in my head while I was writing and directing it."

A Dialogue on Fearless Filmmaking

It won't be wrong to say that the exchange stood out as a meaningful dialogue between two filmmakers connected by their passion for fearless filmmaking.

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' is currently running in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role alongside stars such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. (ANI)