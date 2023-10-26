The Kardashian-Jenner family gives adorable pose in this stunning photo

Kim Kardashian was decked up beautifully in a slinky red cut-out corset-like gown with a plunging neckline. While Kylie and Kris Jenner twinned in black outfits, Kendall opted for an animal-printed dress. Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday was a star-studded affair.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 43rd birthday. And going by their luxurious lifestyle as depicted in the series The Kardashians, the birthday bash of Kim was bound to be a glitzy affair. The SKIMS founder celebrated her special day at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. Almost the entire Kardashian clan, including Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner, were all present at the glittery event alongside their close friends. But Kourtney Kardashian, sister of Kim Kardashian, skipped the birthday party. A day after her birthday, Kim dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram with her family members and close buddies, which have now gone viral on the platform.

Penning a heartwarming note on Instagram, Kim Kardashian wrote, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I could not have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends. Thank you for all the birthday love. Kourt, I am jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."

According to a report by USA Today, the absence of Kourtney was because of her pregnancy. The 44-year-old is expecting a child with husband — American musician and drummer Travis Barker. She underwent urgent fetal surgery the previous month. Kim Kardashian was decked up beautifully in a slinky red cut-out corset-like gown with a plunging neckline. While Kylie and Kris Jenner twinned in black outfits, Kendall opted for an animal-printed dress. Khloe donned a halter-neck, white mini dress. The girls posed with each other, giving bright and radiant smiles and sharing warm hugs together. The following slides captured Kim sharing the same frame with her friends.

Other A-listed celebrities who attended the glamorous birthday party of Kim Kardashian were American supermodel Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sanchez, and former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.

