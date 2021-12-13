The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why

Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show always is in news because of the Bollywood celebrities that are present in his show. Did you know that once, Zeenat Aman had screamed at the actor? Read to know the reason.

Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been creating a lot of news lately. It has reached new heights as the actor-host has managed to bring some of the best Bollywood stars on the stage. The comic star has reminded judge Archana Puran Singh that he had once done a weird thing when he had got the leading women of 80's-Zeenat Aman, Anita Raaj and Poonam Dhillon on the show.

All the guests and the cast members on the TKSS show had shared distant memories of working together. In the episode, Zeenat had praised Kapil and had told him that he was a good guy. She even had complimented his singing. Kapil had then sung Chura Liya from Zeenat Aman's movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

The actor had even recollected an incident with Zeenat. He said that he was in college when he had gate crashed her wedding. He had said to ETimes that he had a plate in his hand and had gone to Zeenat ji to click a photo with her. She was a guest and he was a ‘najayaz’ guest. Zeenat ji told him sternly to put the plate down and then click a photo. Till then, he did not know that it was considered to be rude. Zeenat had also revealed that even Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) was present. Kapil had said that he might have come after the actor was removed. Also read: Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know

The Kapil Sharma Show doesn't just give the fans the weekend dose of happiness and laughter, but it has also got to the limelight a few stars who are just impeccable. One such person is also Krushna Abhishek. He has time and again proved his comic timings in Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan, but on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, but Krushna is par excellent, whether it is his role as Sapna who gives funny massages or his role as Amitabh Bachchan. Also read: Is everything well between Kapil Sharma's mother and wife Ginni Chatrath? This is what his mother said