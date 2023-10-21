Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece

    Filmmaker Collin D' Cunha is set to direct the Hindi version of "The Intouchables," with production support from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

    Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has been making headlines recently because of his film "Kill," which had a grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment are teaming up with director Collin D'Cunha for an exciting new project. They are working on a Hindi adaptation of the beloved French comedy classic, "The Intouchables."

    Fans of the original French film, "The Intouchables," are in for a treat, as this Indian version is in the works. Karan Johar expressed his excitement about this collaboration, which marks the fourth time these two filmmaking powerhouses are working together. He mentioned that it's a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. He said, “We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country,"

    Guneet Monga Kapoor is equally thrilled about this project. She believes that "The Intouchables" has always been an iconic and celebrated film worldwide, and she's excited to bring this venture to India. The original French film, directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching story and exceptional performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy.

    "The Intouchables" is a story about two adult men from very different backgrounds who come together to help each other overcome various challenges in their lives. The Hindi adaptation of this French classic aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique Indian touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

