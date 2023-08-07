The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1

The thriller "The Freelancer," based on a true story, has been set for release on Disney+ Hotstar. This series, which is set in Syria's war-torn country, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a strong ensemble cast and an engrossing plot.

The Freelancer, an upcoming thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar, has been announced. The show is directed by Bhav Dhulia and is created by Neeraj Pandey for Friday Storytellers. The Shirish Thorat novel, "A Ticket to Syria," served as the inspiration for the television series, which features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardesi in key parts. The series tells the tale of Aliya and her quest to flee a harsh environment that is full of lies and betrayals. Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, and Navneet Malik also join the cast alongside Mohit Raina.

The series' creator and showrunner, Neeraj Pandey, called it a high-end thriller that featured an incredible rescue effort in war-torn Syria. Anupam Kher plays analyst Dr. Khan, Mohit Raina plays the Freelancer, and Kashmira Pardesi plays Aliya in the series, which is based on the true story of Aliya from Shirish Thorat's book.

The series was filmed in numerous foreign places, creating a mainly uncharted and unseen world. 'The Freelancer' promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its stellar ensemble cast and intriguing plot.

