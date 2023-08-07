Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1

    The thriller "The Freelancer," based on a true story, has been set for release on Disney+ Hotstar. This series, which is set in Syria's war-torn country, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a strong ensemble cast and an engrossing plot.
     

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1 ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    The Freelancer, an upcoming thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar, has been announced. The show is directed by Bhav Dhulia and is created by Neeraj Pandey for Friday Storytellers. The Shirish Thorat novel, "A Ticket to Syria," served as the inspiration for the television series, which features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardesi in key parts. The series tells the tale of Aliya and her quest to flee a harsh environment that is full of lies and betrayals. Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, and Navneet Malik also join the cast alongside Mohit Raina.

    Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    The series' creator and showrunner, Neeraj Pandey, called it a high-end thriller that featured an incredible rescue effort in war-torn Syria. Anupam Kher plays analyst Dr. Khan, Mohit Raina plays the Freelancer, and Kashmira Pardesi plays Aliya in the series, which is based on the true story of Aliya from Shirish Thorat's book.

    The series was filmed in numerous foreign places, creating a mainly uncharted and unseen world. 'The Freelancer' promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its stellar ensemble cast and intriguing plot.

    ALSO READ: Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kushi Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date ATG

    Kushi: Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date

    Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints MSW

    Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints

    Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court anr

    Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court

    Shilpa Shetty inspiring fans with her intense workout is 'Monday motivation' vibes vma

    Shilpa Shetty inspiring fans with her intense workout is 'Monday motivation' vibes

    Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo: Dev-Rukimini bid friendship day wishes in character ADC

    Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo: Dev-Rukimini bid friendship day wishes in character

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 460 banana trees chopped for a power line; KSEB action slammed; Collector seeks report anr

    Kerala: 460 banana trees chopped for a power line; KSEB action slammed

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by flaunting her assets in pink see-through sponge bob outfit vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by flaunting her assets in pink see-through sponge bob outfit

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle

    National Lighthouse Day: 7 iconic Lighthouses to explore in India LMA

    National Lighthouse Day: 7 iconic Lighthouses to explore in India

    Aloo Paratha Recipe: 7 steps to make stuffed paratha RBA EAI

    Aloo Paratha Recipe: 7 steps to make stuffed paratha

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon