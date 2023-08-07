Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

Alleged lewd comments by Pakistani film critic, Umair Sandhu against Celina Jaitley taken notice by National Commission for Women (NCW). Celina speaks against online harassment and character assassination of women---by Amrita Ghosh

Actress Celina Jaitly recently took to Twitter to share her experience regarding false allegations made against her by Pakistani journalist Umair Sandhu. The National Commission of Women (NCW) acknowledged Celina's complaint and has taken the matter seriously. The Ministry for External Affairs has also gotten involved and raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, requesting an immediate investigation and appropriate action.

Umair Sandhu allegedly claimed that Celina Jaitly is the only Bollywood actress who slept with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan, the father-son duo.

Here's her tweet on the matter:

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Celina expressed her gratitude for the prompt support from the Government of India. She emphasized that freedom of speech should not be used as an excuse for character assassination through verbal violence. In her case, she became a victim of viral content created solely for personal gains. Celina pointed out that Umair Sandhu, the self-proclaimed film critic responsible for spreading the false allegations, changes his location frequently and uses tags like "South Asian film critic" to give credibility to his claims. She even suggested that he may be an ISI agent trying to infiltrate Indian media outlets.

Celina commended Rekha Sharma and the NCW for supporting women facing harmful online content. She stated that she would await the due process and hoped that the laws in Pakistan for protecting women against cyberbullying, verbal and mental abuse, and character assassination are stringent, and the Pakistan High Commission would act accordingly.

