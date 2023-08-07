Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    Alleged lewd comments by Pakistani film critic, Umair Sandhu against Celina Jaitley taken notice by National Commission for Women (NCW). Celina speaks against online harassment and character assassination of women---by Amrita Ghosh 

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Actress Celina Jaitly recently took to Twitter to share her experience regarding false allegations made against her by Pakistani journalist Umair Sandhu. The National Commission of Women (NCW) acknowledged Celina's complaint and has taken the matter seriously. The Ministry for External Affairs has also gotten involved and raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, requesting an immediate investigation and appropriate action.

    Umair Sandhu allegedly claimed that Celina Jaitly is the only Bollywood actress who slept with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan, the father-son duo.

    Here's her tweet on the  matter:

     

    In an exclusive interview with India Today, Celina expressed her gratitude for the prompt support from the Government of India. She emphasized that freedom of speech should not be used as an excuse for character assassination through verbal violence. In her case, she became a victim of viral content created solely for personal gains. Celina pointed out that Umair Sandhu, the self-proclaimed film critic responsible for spreading the false allegations, changes his location frequently and uses tags like "South Asian film critic" to give credibility to his claims. She even suggested that he may be an ISI agent trying to infiltrate Indian media outlets.

    ALSO READ: What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Celina commended Rekha Sharma and the NCW for supporting women facing harmful online content. She stated that she would await the due process and hoped that the laws in Pakistan for protecting women against cyberbullying, verbal and mental abuse, and character assassination are stringent, and the Pakistan High Commission would act accordingly.

    Also Read: Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beyonces Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays ADC

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS vma

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide ADC

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family vma

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

    Recent Stories

    Beyonces Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays ADC

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Flipkart sale Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50000 Check out deal details gcw

    Flipkart sale: Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50,000; Check out deal details

    Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS all people evacuated gcw

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, all people evacuated

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution snt

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon