    The four highest-grossing Bollywood films in India

    As Pathaan has become a global phenomenon and earned Rs 528.89 crores in India, we look at the four highest-grossing Bollywood films in India.

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has smashed all opening day and weekend records. Pathaan became the fastest film to cross the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore, and Rs 500 crore. 

    Pathaan has minted Rs 528.89 crores at the domestic box office and dethroned Baahubali 2. Pathaan has become the biggest film of all time. Pathaan has become the highest-grossing film of all time we look at the four highest-grossing Bollywood films in India.

    Pathaan (Hindi):

    Pathaan has become the biggest Hindi film of all time. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has broken huge record today, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With earnings of over ₹ 528.89 crores in India, Pathaan has succeeded in overtaking the collections of the Hindi dub of Baahubali: The Conclusion at the end of today's performance at the box office (Day 38).

    Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi dub, 2017):

    The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. The action-adventure film was also the first and the only entrant in the Rs 500 crore club. Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan comeback after four long years, took the box office by absolute storm from day one.

    KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi):

    The film which made Yash a global pan-Indian star and got Kannada films on the global map is KGF: Chapter 2. The dubbed version in Hindi garnered applause and accolades for Yash's nuanced performance as Rocky. The Yash-starrer dubbed into Hindi collected Rs 509 crore in Hindi gross domestic box office collections alone, making it the biggest Hindi film of 2022. 2022 was a year that saw South films give Bollywood a run for its money.

    Dangal (2016):

    The Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal (2016), which marked the debut of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the Bollywood industry, earned Rs 511 crores gross nett figure in India and is the fourth one in this list now since Pathaan has become the biggest film of all-time.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
