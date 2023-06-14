Entertainment

Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge

The sequel to Chris Hemsworth starrer action-packed film will release on June 16 on Netflix. Here's a list of 7 new OTT releases this week.

I Love You

This Rakulpreet Singh and Pavail Gulati starring love thriller is set to come out on Jio Cinema on June 16.

Jee Karda

Tamannaah Bhatia web series is a ride filled with fun, drama and emotions about 7 childhood friends and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 15.

Rafuchakkar

A silver-tongued con man and master of disguise named Prince swindle money from the rich. Watch this series on Jio Cinema from June 15.

Shaitan

Available on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 15, this Telugu web series is a glimpse into the horrors of the dark and bloody underworld.

Farhana

A middle-class mother who takes a job at a call centre and finds herself amidst a dangerous web. The film is coming to SonyLIV on June 16.

Black Mirror 6

Black Mirror is coming with its sixth season on June 15. Four more standalone episodes will star Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Ben Barnes with many others.

