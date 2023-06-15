Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    Known for giving iconic movies like The Joker, Batman, and Wonderwoman, the DC universe is expanding and we are getting a stand-alone for The Flash. Check out why you should not miss the experience on the big screen with popcorn in hand. - By Mahalekshmi

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    In the works for at least 20 years now, The Flash is finally getting his own blockbuster after sharing the spotlight with everyone else in the likes of Justice League and Suicide Squad. One of the oldest and best-loved superheroes in the world, The Flash has been outrunning Batman and Superman since WWII – using his powers to fight crime at 2,532mph.

    With great speed, comes a load of great extra perks too: The Flash has the extra-dimensional heft to move backwards and forwards through time. Starting the film travelling back to the moment his mum was murdered, DC’s Scarlet Speedster tries to change the past and ends up creating a dimensional rift that strands him in an alternate reality where he faces off against his biggest threat yet.

    Here are the seven reasons why DC fans should not miss The Flash movie in theatres:

    1. The wait ends:

    In the works for about 20 years, The Flash is finally getting his movie after featuring alongside the members of the Justice League. This reason has piqued curiosity among ardent DCU fanatics to watch it in theatres.

    2. Batman…Two of them:

    With a dimensional time-rift, Flash is seen colliding with two different Batman, essayed by the ex-bat-suit carriers Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. This in itself is a big factor of audiences and fans wanting to witness the ultimate face-off amidst The Flash and not one but two batmans on the celluloid screens.

    3. Supergirl makes an appearance:

    Fighting alongside Barry Allen, we shall see the introduction of Supergirl, the iconic alien hero into the franchise prior to the character's stand-alone film. Supergirl is an iconic superhero who has always aroused excitement and her introduction only amplifies it more.

    4. Past Villains:

    The trailer showed us a glimpse of the appearance of General Zod, something to stir our thought. That explains Supergirl, but is that the end of it or is there more? This will only be possible to know when fans watch The Flash in theatres.

    5. Time travel:

    Well, now this will be an interesting turn of events, going back in time and fixing things. But will they bring consequences to the future? It will interesting enough to see if this pans out brilliantly on the theatre screens or not.

    6. Visual experience:

    7. The new Universe:

