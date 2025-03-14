Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Entertainment
Rohit Shetty is considered one of Bollywood's most successful directors. However, he also faced a lot of hardship in his struggling days.
When Rohit Shetty came to Mumbai, he had no home. He lived with his grandmother in Dahisar. From here, he used to walk 10 to 12 km to Andheri or Malad every day.
Rohit Shetty started working as an assistant director in Ajay Devgn's debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante'. At that time, he was only 17 years old.
Rohit Shetty debuted as a director in 2003 with the movie 'Zameen'. Ajay Devgn was the lead hero in this as well.
According to a Times Now report, Rohit Shetty started his career with a job of just ₹35.
He has made many blockbuster films like 'Singham', 'Golmaal', 'Chennai Express'. He has hosted reality TV shows.
Rohit Shetty's monthly income is now ₹3.5 crore. He earns approximately ₹38 crore a year. He charges up to ₹18 crore for a film.
Rohit Shetty is very popular on TV. He charges a fee of up to ₹5 crore for a brand endorsement.
According to Lifestyle Asia, Rohit Shetty's net worth is around ₹328 crore.
