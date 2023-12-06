Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies' premiere: Khushi Kapoor dons mother Sridevi's iconic Kaufman Franco dress; take a look

    At 'The Archies' premiere, Khushi looked stunning in her mother's old shimmery strapless gown. The actress paired it with a diamond necklace and earrings belonging to Sridevi.

    'The Archies' premiere: Khushi Kapoor dons mother Sridevi's iconic Kaufman Franco dress; take a look
    Khushi Kapoor, late actress Sridevi's younger daughter, is slated to make her cinematic debut with The Archies. Khushi astonished everyone at the film premiere on Tuesday night by re-wearing Sridevi's classic Kaufman Franco gown. Zoya Akhtar directs The Archies.

    Khushi looked stunning in her mother's vintage shimmering strapless gown. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings that belonged to Sridevi. She completed her outfit with a tight hair knot. Sridevi wore the same gown to the 2013 IIFA Awards. The necklace was worn by Sridevi during the 2011 IIFA Awards.

    Also Read: Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Social media on Khushi Kapoor's dress:
    Diet Sabya, a social media website, shared photographs of Khushi and Sridevi in the same clothing for comparison. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

    Internet reacts to Khushi Kapoor, “And with due respect to the legend, it looks like Khushi wore and styled it better.” "I can only imagine the void they be feeling. It probably made her feel the presence of her mum for a very important day," added another. One more praised Khushi, “She looks amazeballs! The cut, the fit, the colour, she’s the fashionista! One of her best looks & a vv sweet nod to her iconic and legendary Amma.”

    About Khushi Kapoor
    Khushi Kapoor is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's second child. Janhvi Kapoor is her sister. Janhvi was also present for the launch of the film, which marks Khushi's major Bollywood debut.

    The launch night in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities attended the private screening, including Shah Rukh Khan and his whole family, as well as the Bachchan-Nanda dynasty. It was a packed house, with guests including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

    Also Read: 'The Archies' screening: Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif and more attend the grand premiere

    About The Archies:
    The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will be available on Netflix on December 7. The plot is based on the lives of prominent fictitious characters from American comic books, although it is set in India. Khushi will play Betty Cooper. Archie will be played by Agastya Nanda, and Veronica will be played by Suhana Khan. The film also stars Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot), and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda).

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
