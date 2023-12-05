Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' is set to have an OTT release on December 07, 2023, and ahead of it, Mumbai cabs were turned into the film's themes.

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy film 'The Archies'. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 07, 2023, and ahead of the film's release, the streets of Mumbai have been turned into the film's theme. CASHurDRIVE Marketing Pvt Ltd has unveiled a visually stunning promotional campaign for the much-anticipated movie.

CASHurDRIVE's team brought the spirit of "The Archies" to the streets by decorating each cab into a canvas, adorned with vibrant and eye-catching illustrations featuring the beloved characters from the movie. From Archie's trademark red hair to Betty and Veronica's timeless charm, the attention to detail is evident in every stroke of the brush.

Raghu Khanna, CEO and Founder of CASHurDRIVE Marketing Pvt Ltd said, "We're thrilled to be part of this exciting venture with 'The Archies.' Our goal at CASHurDRIVE is to redefine transit media and create experiences that resonate with people. The Archies-themed skates embody the fusion of art and transit, transforming everyday journeys into cinematic adventures. We believe in the power of innovation, and this campaign is a testament to that commitment."

About 'The Archies'

Set in 1960s India, Archie and her gang will be seen romancing, making friendships, and Riverdale's destiny as developers threaten to demolish a treasured park.