The Archies: Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda to face love, heartbreak in Zoya Akhtar’s film

The Archies, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the iconic comics directed by Zoya Akhtar, has finally released an intriguing trailer. Here's all you need to know...

The Archies, an adaptation of the famous comics, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian projects in recent years. The film, set to premiere on Netflix, is directed by Zoya Akhtar, a well-known director. After a long wait, the official teaser for The Archies was just released at the Tudum Festival 2023 in Brazil. The much anticipated official trailer suggests that the Netflix production will be a great homage to the 1960s.



About The Archies

The Archies trailer shows that director Zoya Akhtar and her crew have crafted an excellent adaptation of the legendary comic strip with a significant pop cultural impact. The youthful and brilliant lead ensemble, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as newcomers Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, look fantastic in their roles. According to the teaser, every actor gets an author-backed, performance-oriented part in the musical picture.

"Are you prepared to travel back in time?" "Welcome to The Archies," wrote Zoya Akhtar and the rest of the cast and crew as they published the official teaser on her social media accounts.

The Archies Teaser:

The musical drama takes place in Riverdale, a highland station, in 1964. The Archies teaser highlights every single feature that may provide a huge nostalgia ride to both comic book lovers and an ordinary spectator who is new to the world, including the classic 'Pop tate' where Archie and pals hang out, toy trains, rock n roll, milkshakes, bicycles, skates, and parties. It also suggests that filmmaker Zoya has created a great comedy about friendships, relationships, and heartbreaks.

Celebs react:

"Zoya!!!! Fabbbbbb," wrote filmmaker Karan Johar in Zoya Akhtar's post. "Loveeeeeee," commented Katrina Kaif. "This looks exciting. I can't wait... What a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic!!," wrote Janhvi Kapoor (Khushi's big sister), as she shared the teaser on her Instagram story.

Reacting to the teaser, one social media user wrote, “Zoya Akhtar really showing how strong of a filmmaker she is with that fantastic production designing..to early to judge any actor based on a teaser as it is a multi-starrer.” Another commented, “This looks interesting, and Zoya Akthar is a good director. But there are way too many nepo babies in the cast.”