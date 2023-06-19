Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil

    Alia Bhatt met Zoya Akhtar and the cast of The Archies at Netflix's Tudum event. Their photos have gone viral on social media, with followers raving over them.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:03 AM IST

    At the 'Netflix' Tudum event in Brazil, Alia Bhatt bumped into Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and the complete cast of The Archies. Alia and her team recently released the trailer for her debut Hollywood picture Heart Of Stone. In contrast, Suhana and Khushi released a new teaser for their debut Bollywood flick, The Archies. Both of these incidents occurred at a fan event in Brazil.

    A picture of them posing together has now gone popular on social media. Suhana and Zoya Akhtar may be seen standing close to Alia Bhatt. Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda posed beside them as Khushi stood behind them. Alia Bhatt will collaborate with Zoya Akhtar on the much-anticipated Jee Le Zara, starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    The trailer has wowed the crowd, and they can't wait to release the whole film. The film is set in 1964, and the retro atmosphere has made everyone nostalgic. Netflix published photos of the entire staff posing with Alia during the occasion, which received amazing reactions on social media. Zoya Akhtar, the director of The Archies, also appears in the films. They're all grinning for the camera. 

    The post read, "You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame." Have a look:

    After the photo was shared on Instagram, it went viral quickly. Netizens were seen gushing over their 'favourite stars'. A user wrote, "All my favourites in one frame!!!" Another user wrote, "Favvv darlings." 

    Meanwhile, Alia's film Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on 11 August. The actress shot the film when she was pregnant with Raha. During her phase, she shot power-packed action sequences in the UK. On the other hand, the makers are yet to announce the release date of The Archies.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 8:03 AM IST
