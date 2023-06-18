Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

With the rainy season coming in strong, people's favourite B-town fashion divas are gearing up to adorn gorgeous looks for the weather.

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Monsoons are one of the best times in the country. The cool weather with drizzles and thundering sky is the perfect cozy atmosphere. It gives us all the romance that we desire. The weather helps us beat the irritations of the summer heat that passed by. With some hit snacks and a beverage, all we need to do is curl up in a blanket and forget for a moment that the world exists. However, our Bollywood actresses have been setting some fashion trends for you to have a try at this rainy weather. These leading ladies make it look as effortless as it will be for you to dapper up.

    Tara Sutaria: With a beautiful wardrobe to look into, actress Tara Sutaria has given fans some of the most gorgeous fashion trends and beauty looks.
    With the monsoon season, the actress has been spotted several times wearing denim shorts. She has also cleverly paired them with boots for easier travel in the rainy streets. A new look is being served!

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Madhurima Tuli: Netizens have been taking cues from this actress for their fashion life for some good time now. She has been often seen wearing dark colours out in the rain. This shows how she goes for shades that can be deprived from staining.
    She has also been spotted wearing long length dresses, like her pink dress, but it was hemmed a few inches off the ground. Great and Adaptable fashion choices.

    Ananya Pandey: Looking adorable as she always is, the actress was spotted in a checked co-ord set along with a pair of breezy shorts and a casual blazer to top it all. In terms of the material we can see how caution is to be given to clothes that may be too thick or are not easy to dry. They should be easily worn and carried while also being able to handle the winds.

