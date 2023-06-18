Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    Bebo and Saif's unseen picture captures them in glamorous attire, possibly during a vacation in the Swiss Alps. Bebo's heartfelt note wishes Saif a happy Father's Day, highlighting his coolness as the hottest dad- By Amrita Ghosh

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    On the occasion of Father's Day, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on behalf of their children, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Sharing an unseen picture of Saif, Kareena affectionately called him the "hottest dad." The couple, known for setting relationship goals, has garnered immense love and adoration from fans. The post quickly gained attention, with Saif's sister, Saba Ali Khan, wishing him a Happy Father's Day in the comments. Fans echoed Kareena's sentiments, expressing their agreement and showering the post with heart and fire emojis.

    In the photo, Bebo and Saif are elegantly dressed for a special occasion. Bebo shines in a stunning green gown, adorned with shimmering details and a daring plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Saif looks dashing in a tuxedo, perfectly complementing Bebo's glamorous attire. To add a touch of playfulness, both of them sport quirky sunglasses in the picture. This delightful, unseen snapshot captures a cherished moment from one of their vacations, possibly in the breathtaking Swiss Alps.

    Accompanying the photo, Bebo penned a heartfelt note for Saif on the occasion of Father's Day. Her words exuded warmth and admiration, describing Saif as the epitome of coolness. She wished him a happy Father's Day and acknowledged his status as the hottest dad, with a playful hashtag that humorously implied everyone agrees with her sentiment.

    In other news, Saif is currently enjoying the release of his film "Adipurush," in which he stars alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Recently, he was spotted watching the film with Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan, indicating that the boys enjoyed the screening. As for Kareena, she is busy shooting for "The Crew," a film that also features Kriti and Tabu, with Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role. Additionally, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled project and Sujoy Ghosh's "The Devotion of Suspect X" lined up, starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. Saif is yet to announce his next project after "Adipurush."

    Father's Day proved to be a special occasion for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she expressed her love and admiration for Saif Ali Khan, garnering appreciation from fans and friends alike.

