The Archies: 7 reasons to watch Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Introducing star-kids into the industry, the makers have put out the teaser for the new Netflix show, The Archies. With a whole new world to witness, here are 7 reasons to stream the live action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar. By Mahalekshmi

Netflix has got Zoya Akhtar on board to direct the Indian adaptation of The Archie comics in a film titled The Archies. The makers have gathered a whole new cast for the film, with many of the B-town star kids making their debut, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

With an already existing adaptation that is Riverdale, this film did have work cut out for itself, having to be authentic to the source, being adapted into an Indian context and retaining an essence of its own. Considering these factors, here are the reasons why you should not miss this film on Netflix.

The comics

The Archie comics are a fan favourite for all of us. It has transcended generations in attracting an audience. This is the moment where newer generations will discover the beauty of the comics as we are receiving an Indian version of the story, which, through the teasers and cast introduction, promises the retention of its authenticity.

Blast into the past

The Archies is set in the background of 1960s India, in the Anglo-Indian community. It has that autumn hue to the screens and classic lining to the outfits. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the town and surroundings, which screams the 60s. For the generations before us, it will be nostalgic and for the generations after, it will be a revelation.

A musical

The Archies is a live action musical of the comic stories. This means the arrival of new songs and a great album to go with the movie. Zoya Akhtar movies have never disappointed us with the songs and we can hope for this to be an addition to that chain. Following the music will be beautiful and elaborate dance numbers to complement the songs.

Also Read: RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl

The brand-new cast

The cast looks perfect for The Archies as they all carry an essence of the original characters and do personify their image with conviction. With many new actors and star kids making their debut, it will be a chance for the audience and the industry to welcome new talent and expand on their film plans. The cast includes Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty White, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews and Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones.

The director

Zoya Akhtar has always managed to portray the rich and dapper in a very human way, exposing their lives and making them human. With the teaser of The Archies, we see a lot of privilege in the setting and background. But the audience can definitely hope for something worth the watch coming their way, considering Zoya Akhtar’s track record.

Netflix is promising

With the recent shows and movies that have been released on the platform, it is fair to say that Netflix has made sure of the content they are using to be of good quality. And with such an adaptation that is set in a different time all together, the budget invested can be hoped to not go to waste. Maintaining a successful business, it is quite unlikely that they would make a choice out of line.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

Riverdale or The Archies

There is no doubt that with The Archies coming to Netflix, fans will be engaging in a bidding war between this film and its previous Hollywood counterpart Riverdale. With Riverdale being a modern adaptation and Archie being set in the 60’s, there are a lot of differences among the two. But watching this new rendition shall aid in aligning your knowledge of the comics and acquiring a varied taste of the same adventure.

With the cast of The Archies making their appearance recently at Netflix’s global event ‘Tudum’ in Brazil, we already have a new dance number, a new song and a look into the world that Zoya Akhtar has carved for the audience.

