The cast of Thamma is reputedly among the highest-paid in the Maddock horror-comedy world, reflecting the film's grandiose goals. Do you know how much Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin, Paresh Rawal, and others in the cast are paid?

The Maddock horror-comedy world is expanding with Thamma. This film has already generated some interest ahead of its Diwali 2025 release. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features a new combination of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as notable performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Thamma, makers by the same team that brought you hits like Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, and Stree 2, offers a unique twist: the realm of vampires. Thamma was initially named "Vampires of Vijaynagar" before being modified. The new title is inspired by the mythological person Ashwatthama from the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, which links the vampire romance to Indian mythology.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshaasan the vampire king, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, Alok's father.

Thamma Casting Fees According to a news report, Ayushmann would be paid between Rs 8 and 10 crore to play the hero, Alok Goyal. Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly charging between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore.

Superstar Nawazuddin, who plays the villain, earned around Rs 3-4 crore. Paresh Rawal and Malaika Arora received Rs 2 crore apiece for their portions. However, this is not officially confirmed.

The picture combines romance, horror, and comedy. Rashmika Mandanna plays Tadaka, who teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Alok Goyal, to defeat the vampire king. Their alliance propels the narrative along, combining action, suspense, and dark humour with a hint of romance.

The film is set to release on Diwali, October 21, 2025, just in time to brighten the festival season for Bollywood lovers. The fans are ecstatic for its release.

Makers of Thamma Aditya Sarpotdar directed it, while Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara wrote it. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik produced it. Thamma is the sixth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Sachin-Jigar composed the soundtrack album.

About Thamma The principal photography for Thamma began in December 2024 in Mumbai. Rashmika's leg injury, however, caused a delay in the filming. Filming commenced in March 2025 at Film City in Mumbai, where sets simulating Delhi's residences, streets, and graveyards were constructed.

Filming began in April 2025 amid the jungles of Ooty, the Nilgiri Hills, and Dodabetta. Various scenes from Siddiqui's role were also shot at Ooty. Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Siddiqui completed their roles at the end of May 2025.