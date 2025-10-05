Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her experience shooting the song “Tum Mere Na Huye” from her upcoming film Thamma. She revealed the effort, fun, and behind-the-scenes moments that made this track a memorable part of the movie.

Talking about her upcoming film Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna recently made a revelation regarding the shooting of the song "Tum Mere Na Huye". She expressed that the shoot turned out to be an unforgettable experience and that a lot of effort went into the preparation before making this special. According to her- "There was a long story behind this shoot and have worked really hard for this one..❤️ I hope you guys like it!"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up

Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media account to share the back story of this song. She wrote, ''The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here..💃🏻 it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible.. and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised.. 😄❤️

So a big big shout out to all the dancers, the costume department, the set guys, the lights department , the direction department, the production department.. everyone ❤️❤️

This song was possible Cz of your hard work.. ❤️ They are now your Tadaka and Alok ❤️

I hope you love them, feel them, dance with them and enjoy watching them. 💃🏻''

The music, which is by Sachin-Jigar, with words by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, caught attention for its emotional depth and catchy rhythm. Rashmika's energy in her performance brings forth expression in her dance move with flawless timing. And fans and even critics inside the industry really loved this slice of performance.

Co-star Ayushmann Khurrana spoke highly of Rashmika's commitment, saying that it was a delight dancing alongside her in the number. Rashmika's fluid movements and magic on-screen put an additional spell into the track, making it even more attractive.

About the song:

The show is keenly awaited because Thamma is going to offer something terribly different in terms of romance-drama. Song with behind-the-scenes stories and hard work of Rashmika has made enough noise even before the movie is released.

" Tum Mere Na Huye" emerges as a full on high energy, aggressively melodic, value-for-money track, proof indeed of the devotion and prowess of the cast and crew behind Thamma.