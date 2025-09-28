Rashmika Mandanna, known for her versatile performances across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, has delivered several memorable films that fans love to revisit. From romantic comedies to intense dramas, her career is filled with roles.

Rashmika Mandanna, endearingly referred to as the "crush from Karnataka," has established herself as one of the promising stars in Indian cinema. Rashmika Mandanna has been popular with her expressive performances and natural charm regarding various sensational films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Since the release of Thamma, fans have begun rewatching the actress's earlier works, celebrating her versatility and talent.

Thamma Actress Rashmika Mandanna Career Best Movies To Rewatch:

1. Geetha Govindam (2018)

It was through this romantic comedy that Rashmika career's took off. Portrayed as the strong-willed and independent Geetha, her romantic chemistry was with none other than Vijay Deverakonda. Its entertaining views made the film such a superhit that much thanks to her natural charm, comic timing, and emotional depth visualization acquired much public recognition.

2. Dear Comrade (2019)

In this emotional drama, Rashmika essayed the role of Lilly, a cricketer who faces love, betrayal, and life. Her portrayal in the film turned out to be the most candid and sensitive of all her performance, being able to justify the complex emotional scenes within relatability with audience.

3. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Rashmika, who plays Srivalli in this massive pan-India blockbuster, combines action and sentiment within the same frame and effortlessly moved between them. The improvement of the film came through her portrayal, which formed the basis for an emotional impact on the audience.

4. Animal (2023)

In this action drama, Rashmika had the most dynamic storyline and brought forth an astoundingly calming yet powerful presence. Her performance added emotional equilibrium to the film, proving her prowess in taking hard-hitting roles that required adaptability and strength.

5. Thamma (2025)

In her most recent release, Thamma, she proves her talent as an actress more than ever. In an energy-intense role filled with effects, vulnerability, and sweetness, she creates interest in the audience while precisely standing out in a strong ensemble cast. More importantly, it reinforces her as an actress in Indian cinema whose bankability excels.

6. Other Notable Films

There are also other landmark films like Chalo (2018) and Sariska (2020) that add to the list of possible experimental films that Rashmika has a grasp of. Every character, ranging from romantic comedies to very intense dramas, is well etched in Rashmika Mandanna's career as a versatile actress who is capable of delivering memorable performances across genres.