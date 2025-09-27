Image Credit : Film

The Bollywood film 'Chhaava', released in February 2025, became Rashmika Mandanna's third consecutive film to gross over ₹500 crore. Directed by Laxman Ram Utekar, the film was an all-time blockbuster. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika's co-star in the film, played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Made on a budget of approximately ₹120 crore, the film earned a net ₹601.54 crore in India, of which ₹585.7 crore came from the Hindi version alone. The film's gross collection in India was ₹716.91 crore and its worldwide gross was ₹807.91 crore.