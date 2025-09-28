Rashmika Mandanna’s latest song from Thamma has sparked online chatter after fans began comparing it to Tamannah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aayi Nayi from Stree 2. Social media users trolled the actress.

There is an ongoing online backlash against Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most celebrated actresses in the South and Bollywood industries, after the release of her latest song from Thamma. The song was gearing up to be a chartbuster, but social media has erupted with comparisons of her performance against Tamannah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat and Shraddha Kapoor's Aayi Nayi from Stree 2. Many have pointed out that Rashmika's expressions, styling, and even the choreography appear, in their words, to be "inspired" by these two hits.

Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled For Copying

Comparisons With Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Track

Shraddha Kapoor's Aayi Nayi from Stree 2 has found many fans, all bopping to its catchy beats and tapping their feet to its suave choreography, waxing eloquent about Shraddha's beautiful presence on-screen. However, keen-eyed fans have begun to compare Rashmika's dance moves and whole vibe to that of Shraddha in Aayi Nayi. Right from the outfit to the mood of the number, social media users started putting up their versions of clips side by side, supporting Rashmika on one hand and calling it a copy on the other hand.

Tamannah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat Comparison

Unwarranted comments flowing from others further drew the controversy by connection between Rashmika's Thamma act and the iconic dance of Tamannah Bhatia in Aaj Ki Raat. Tamannah's graceful yet powerful moves had created a stamp on everyone's eyelid with that song. The fans claim Rashmika's choreography and energy seem to be modelled after that of Tamannah, giving this comparison all the more strength.

Reactions on Social Media

Mixed reactions poured on Twitter (X), Instagram, and YouTube comments. While the loyal fans of Rashmika came out to defend her saying every actor has their own individuality in the performances, critics wasted no time trolling her stating, "copying" and "lack of freshness." Some even took to meme-making and sarcastically renamed that as a "remix of Tamannah + Shraddha." Meanwhile, a section of audiences feels those comparisons were unfair, claiming that dance numbers throughout the industry often share similar styles.

The Pressure of Being in the Spotlight

For Rashmika, who has worked hard to create a pan-India fan base with films like Pushpa and Goodbye, this trolling incident exhibits the shortcomings of actors today, given the digital nature of today's world. Social media amplifies even the most subtle of details, and similarities, even if coincidental, could easily turn out to be controversies.