Now that Thalapathy Vijay is Tamil Nadu’s CM, his final film Jana Nayagan is back in focus. The film still awaits Censor Board clearance, while OTT platforms are reportedly competing for its streaming rights.

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been in the limelight ever since he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He is the talk of the town everywhere. Amidst all this, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his last film, Jana Nayagan. The filmmakers recently mentioned that the movie will soon get its certificate from the Censor Board and a release date will be announced. Now, the latest buzz is that there's a massive fight among digital platforms for the film's OTT rights. Let's get into the full details.

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Latest update on Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay is now the CM of Tamil Nadu. Vijay, who has retired from acting, has his last film, Jana Nayagan, creating a lot of buzz. The film, which was stuck due to certification issues with the CBFC, might soon hit the theatres. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the movie on Vijay's birthday, which is June 22. However, they are still waiting for the censor certification. Amidst all this, a discussion about the film's OTT rights has started in the Tamil industry. It is being said that several top digital platforms are competing to acquire the streaming rights.

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Jana Nayagan's OTT rights

Many big digital platforms are clashing to get the OTT rights for Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan. Before he became the CM, Amazon Prime Video had bought the digital rights for Jana Nayagan. But, because the film's release got stuck, the deal was cancelled. Now, once again, several platforms have come forward to acquire the OTT rights. Along with Amazon Prime Video, other OTT platforms also want to buy the movie's rights. However, only time will tell who will finally get them.

About the film Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narayan, and Priyamani. It is reportedly a remake of the 2023 Telugu film 'Bhagavanth Kesari'. The film's budget is said to be between ₹300 and ₹500 crore.

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