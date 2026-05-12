Producer Venkat K Narayana revealed that the makers had submitted ‘Jana Nayagan’ for certification in December 2025. After the screening, the examining committee reportedly agreed to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, just when the team expected the approval papers, the process suddenly stopped after a complaint was raised against the film. The matter was then moved to the CBFC revision committee, delaying the release further.

According to Narayana, the situation came as a shock because the film had not even been released publicly at that point. The team later approached the court, arguing that such objections should not affect certification before release.