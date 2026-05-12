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Why Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Is Taking Longer Than Expected; Here's What We Know
The release of ‘Jana Nayagan’, starring Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has hit unexpected hurdles after a CBFC complaint delayed certification. The makers now hope the wait may finally end soon
CBFC Objection Delayed The Film’s Release
Producer Venkat K Narayana revealed that the makers had submitted ‘Jana Nayagan’ for certification in December 2025. After the screening, the examining committee reportedly agreed to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.
However, just when the team expected the approval papers, the process suddenly stopped after a complaint was raised against the film. The matter was then moved to the CBFC revision committee, delaying the release further.
According to Narayana, the situation came as a shock because the film had not even been released publicly at that point. The team later approached the court, arguing that such objections should not affect certification before release.
Vijay’s Political Rise Added More Attention To The Film
The producer admitted that Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister has increased public curiosity around the project. Fans are reportedly asking the makers to replace the famous “Thalapathy Vijay” title card with “Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu”.
The political spotlight surrounding Vijay has made every update related to ‘Jana Nayagan’ a major talking point. Narayana said the makers are now being extra careful as the film carries huge expectations from both cinema fans and political supporters.
Despite the complications, he confirmed that discussions with the CBFC are progressing positively and the certification process is now in its final stages.
Leak Scandal Added To The Makers’ Problems
Apart from certification troubles, the production team also faced a piracy scare after portions of the film leaked online. Police later arrested a freelance assistant editor along with others suspected to be linked to the leak.
Narayana described the series of setbacks as unfortunate but maintained that the team remains focused on bringing the film to theatres as soon as possible.
Directed by H Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
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