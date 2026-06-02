Luka Modric Net Worth: Croatia Captain’s Wealth, Assets and Final World Cup Dream
Luka Modric Net Worth: As Croatia gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, captain Luka Modric prepares for what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. Here’s a look at his net worth, assets, earnings and remarkable legacy
Luka Modric
For most footballers, reaching the age of 40 marks the end of an illustrious career. For Luka Modric, however, it represents one final opportunity to create history. As Croatia prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the veteran midfielder is expected to lead his country once again, potentially in the last World Cup campaign of his legendary career.
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric to captain Croatia's 26-man squad
Over the past decade, Modric has not only established himself as one of football's greatest midfielders but has also built a substantial fortune through contracts, endorsements and investments. Today, his estimated net worth stands at approximately $75 million (£56.8 million), making him one of the wealthiest footballers from Croatia.
One Last World Cup Mission as Croatia's Captain
The 2026 FIFA World Cup carries special significance for Modric and Croatian football fans. Having guided Croatia to a historic runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and a third-place finish in Qatar in 2022, the midfielder now has one final chance to chase the one trophy that has escaped him throughout his career.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has once again entrusted his captain with leading a squad that combines experienced veterans and promising young stars. Even at 40, Modric remains the emotional and tactical leader of the national side, providing the composure and leadership that have defined Croatia's golden era.
Real Madrid Success Built the Foundation of His Wealth
Much of Modric's financial success stems from his extraordinary spell at Real Madrid. Between 2016 and 2025, he played a central role in one of the club's most successful periods, winning multiple Champions League titles and domestic trophies.
His influence reached its peak in 2018 when he captained Croatia to the World Cup final and became the first player in a decade to break the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or. The achievement significantly increased his global profile and commercial value.
Throughout his final years in Madrid, Modric remained among the club's top earners. Reports suggest he earned between $8 million and $10 million annually through salary and bonuses. Across his career, football contracts alone have reportedly generated well over $100 million in earnings.
AC Milan Move Keeps the Money Flowing
After ending his iconic 13-year association with Real Madrid in 2025, Modric embarked on a new challenge by joining AC Milan.
Although the transfer came without a transfer fee, the Croatian veteran still secured a lucrative contract that placed him among the Italian club's highest earners. The move allowed him to remain competitive at the highest level while maintaining a strong income stream heading into the 2026 World Cup.
For Modric, the switch to Milan was not just about extending his playing career; it was also about ensuring he remained a relevant figure in European football during the final phase of his journey.
Endorsements and Brand Power Boost His Fortune
While football contracts form the backbone of Modric's wealth, sponsorships have played a crucial role in growing his net worth.
Following his Ballon d'Or triumph in 2018, his commercial appeal surged worldwide. Over the years, he has partnered with global brands such as Nike, Hublot and Panini, along with several Croatian companies.
Unlike many modern athletes who rely heavily on social media influence, Modric's brand value is built on professionalism. However, he has a strong social media presence with a strong social media following of 38.5M on Instagram.
Investments, Assets and Life Beyond Football
Modric has also begun preparing for life after retirement through smart investments. One of the most notable developments in recent years has been his reported investment in Championship club Swansea City, signalling his interest in football ownership and business ventures.
The Croatian star is also believed to own luxury real estate and a collection of premium vehicles, although he is known for maintaining a relatively private lifestyle compared to many football superstars.
His financial strategy reflects the same discipline that made him successful on the pitch—careful planning, long-term thinking and consistency.
Whether Croatia wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup or not, Luka Modric's legacy is already secure. From leading a small football nation to unprecedented global success to becoming a Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid legend, he has achieved almost everything the sport has to offer.
His estimated $75 million fortune is a reflection not only of his footballing brilliance but also of the smart decisions he has made throughout his career.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.