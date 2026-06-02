For most footballers, reaching the age of 40 marks the end of an illustrious career. For Luka Modric, however, it represents one final opportunity to create history. As Croatia prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the veteran midfielder is expected to lead his country once again, potentially in the last World Cup campaign of his legendary career.

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Over the past decade, Modric has not only established himself as one of football's greatest midfielders but has also built a substantial fortune through contracts, endorsements and investments. Today, his estimated net worth stands at approximately $75 million (£56.8 million), making him one of the wealthiest footballers from Croatia.

One Last World Cup Mission as Croatia's Captain

The 2026 FIFA World Cup carries special significance for Modric and Croatian football fans. Having guided Croatia to a historic runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and a third-place finish in Qatar in 2022, the midfielder now has one final chance to chase the one trophy that has escaped him throughout his career.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has once again entrusted his captain with leading a squad that combines experienced veterans and promising young stars. Even at 40, Modric remains the emotional and tactical leader of the national side, providing the composure and leadership that have defined Croatia's golden era.

Real Madrid Success Built the Foundation of His Wealth

Much of Modric's financial success stems from his extraordinary spell at Real Madrid. Between 2016 and 2025, he played a central role in one of the club's most successful periods, winning multiple Champions League titles and domestic trophies.

His influence reached its peak in 2018 when he captained Croatia to the World Cup final and became the first player in a decade to break the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or. The achievement significantly increased his global profile and commercial value.

Throughout his final years in Madrid, Modric remained among the club's top earners. Reports suggest he earned between $8 million and $10 million annually through salary and bonuses. Across his career, football contracts alone have reportedly generated well over $100 million in earnings.