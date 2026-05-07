Honourable CM Thalapathy Vijay: Jana Nayagan Title Card Goes Viral-WATCH
Videos of Jana Nayagan displaying Vijay's new Chief Minister title card sparked jubilation in cinemas. The viral films appeared following TVK's election victory and mirrored supporters' requests that he reflect his new political status.
Thalapathy Vijay’s CM Title Card Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Videos featuring a fresh title card for Vijay's next film, Jana Nayagan, have sparked jubilation in cinemas throughout the South. Clips published on X showed the card with a new line reading: "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan."
Big Win, But Not Majority
The clips appeared shortly after Vijay made his political debut, with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), becoming as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly with 108 members. The footage showed supporters applauding, dancing, and partying inside cinemas.
Thalapathy Vijay’s CM Title Card Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Social media users hailed the new card as a watershed event. One admirer said, "First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India." However, it is uncertain which theatre aired the version with the modified title card.
India's first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku
— 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠_𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗥 ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026
Thalapathy Vijay’s CM Title Card Sends Fans Into Meltdown
The insertion of the Chief Minister's reference seems to reflect the sentiment of Vijay's supporters following the election results. Following his triumph, followers demanded that Jana Nayagan recognise his new political status.
Jana Nayagan producers on Vijay's electoral victory
Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions responded to Vijay's triumph with a congratulatory remark on X. It stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, for making history today despite all obstacles. It is a revolution that will be remembered for generations to come (sic).
Jana Nayagan Release Controversy
Jana Nayagan has not yet been released to cinemas. After missing its January 9 release date, the filmmakers wanted to get the picture to theatres in February, but this did not happen either. The Tamil film apparently contains political undertones, prompting the Censor Board to transmit it to the Election Commission, especially since the Model Code of Conduct went into effect on March 15.
Thalapathy Vijay’s CM Title Card Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's farewell film, is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.
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