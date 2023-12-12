'Thalaivar 170' title teaser OUT: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan- starrer named 'Vettaiyan' - Watch

The long-awaited title for the upcoming Rajnikanth-starrer, previously known as 'Thalaivar 170,' has been unveiled through a title teaser. Featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the film is officially named 'Vettaiyan.'

Rajinikanth's much-anticipated venture, Thalaivar 170, has been generating significant buzz, and as a delightful birthday surprise for the iconic actor on his 73rd birthday, the filmmakers have unveiled the official title along with a captivating teaser. The film is now officially titled "Vettaiyan."

The teaser offers a glimpse of Rajinikanth's grand entrance, adorned in sunglasses and attired in a stylish brown shirt and pants. Accompanied by his charismatic presence, he delivers a compelling line, stating, "When the hunt is on, the prey must fall!"

Adding to the allure of the film is its stellar ensemble cast, featuring the legendary Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan alongside eminent actors such as Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dussara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The collaboration of two stalwarts of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has fans eagerly anticipating the cinematic spectacle that "Vettaiyan" promises to deliver.

Directed by the acclaimed TJ Gnanavel, renowned for his work on the film Jai Bhim, "Vettaiyan" is set to showcase Rajinikanth in the role of a retired Muslim police officer embarking on a quest for justice by reopening a compelling case. The film's shooting has taken place across diverse locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai, with production kickstarting earlier this year.

In the interim, audiences can catch Rajinikanth in a brief cameo role in the upcoming film "Lal Salaam," directed by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth. As for his 171st cinematic venture, the seasoned actor is gearing up for a collaboration with the directorial prowess of Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work on the film "Leo."

