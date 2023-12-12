Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Gehraiyaa', recently shared a heartwarming gesture of buying a PlayStation 5 for his younger brother with his first paycheck

    Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a sweet story about his family. The Gen Z star told everyone that when he got his first paycheck, he did something special for his younger brother—he bought him a PlayStation 5. This shows how much Siddhant cares about his family and wants to share his success with them.

    In his own words, Siddhant said, "I bought a PS5 for my brother who’s 19." This simple sentence tells us a lot about Siddhant. It shows he's not just a great actor but also a really kind person who values his family a lot, even as he becomes more and more famous.

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Siddhant Chaturvedi started his career with a sitcom 'Life Sahi Hai'. He also starred as a teenage cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video series 'Inside Edge' which was based in the Indian Premier League. He was also chosen by Farhan Akhtar to star in 'Gully Boy' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt which is where he got hugely noticed. He even bagged that years FilmFare Award for best supporting actor male.

    

    He played a lead role in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaa' opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. His chemistry with both the actresses were mind boggling. He is awaiting the release of his next film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav which releases on 26th December.

    

