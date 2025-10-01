Tere Ishk Mein is an upcoming Hindi-Tamil film directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Produced by T-Series with music by A.R. Rahman, it releases worldwide in theaters on November 28.

Director Aanand L. Rai's film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been in the limelight for a long time. For the first time, it will feature the pairing of South superstar Dhanush with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, the makers have increased the fans' excitement by sharing the movie's teaser video. The teaser is quite terrifying and spine-chilling, showing Dhanush in a fierce form. People are continuously commenting on the 2.04-minute teaser. The film's producer is Bhushan Kumar, and it has been made under the T-Series banner. A.R. Rahman has provided the music. The film will be released on November 28 this year.

What's in the Tere Ishk Mein teaser?

The teaser video for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film, Tere Ishk Mein, was shared by T-Series Films on their Instagram. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Many people fall in love, now it's time to be destroyed in #TereIshkMein... Welcome to the grand world of Shankar and Mukti, watch the film in cinemas worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28." The 2-minute and 4-second teaser begins by showing that Kriti Sanon is about to get married, and the Haldi ceremony is underway. Just then, an injured Dhanush arrives. He says angrily, 'I went to Banaras to cremate my father. I thought I'd bring some Ganga water for you. You're starting a new life, so wash away your old sins.' After this, the teaser shows glimpses of Kriti and Dhanush's passionate love story. It features love, conflict, and finally, revenge between the two. Watching the teaser, one can guess that director Aanand L. Rai is bringing a passionate love story this time. At the end of the teaser, Dhanush has a dialogue: 'May Shankar grant you a son, so you too will know that those who die in love are also someone's sons.'

What fans said after watching the Tere Ishk Mein teaser

The teaser for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film, Tere Ishk Mein, is rapidly going viral on social media. Fans are continuously commenting after watching it. A user named Kiran Koturwar wrote, "A brand is always a brand, Dhanush." A user named Rati Kantatripathi wrote, "Even after 33 years, he is still doing wonders... A.R. Rahman." A user named Shreyash wrote, "A very powerful teaser. The father of Aashiqui and Saiyyara is coming... our favorite Dhanush." A user named Rajeev wrote, "The man touched my heart." A user named Wasim Khan wrote, "After a long time, I feel like watching a film." Similarly, others also commented.