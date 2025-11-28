David Beckham's Mumbai visit as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador included a warm welcome with Dal Ki Chaat lessons and a friendly football match with children from the Oscar Foundation, reflecting his deep connection with India and its people.

Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham's fondness for India is no secret. His recent visit once again reflected how deeply he enjoys spending time in the country. Besides his professional engagements, David is making sure to explore the country and connect with its people more deeply.

A Warm Welcome in Mumbai

Taking to Instagram, David shared several videos and pictures, giving a sneak peek into the warm welcome that he received upon his arrival at the Mumbai hotel. In one of the visuals, he could be seen learning how to make Dal Ki Chaat. "So touched by everyone's kindness... Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai," he captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRll0BSEoUw/?img_index=3 https://www.instagram.com/p/DRmefuQiIoz/?img_index=1

Engaging with Underserved Communities

David also played a friendly football match with children from underserved communities trained and empowered by ngo -Oscar Foundation in football and life skills at the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, listening to their lived experiences and stories, how they are breaking barriers, and making progress toward reaching their aspirations.

Inspiring the Next Generation

At the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, David met 12-year-old Khushi and 10-year-old Rohit, who found their calling in football, enabling them to learn life skills, gain confidence, and feel a sense of belonging. "I was always very quiet and withdrawn. Playing football helped me to open up and communicate better. I learnt how to interact with others and make decisions," said Khushi.

On Friday, he also attended an event with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A Storied Football Career

David Beckham is considered one of the finest footballers of all time. He is known for his stints with Manchester United from 1992 to 2003 and Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007, while having also represented Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Preston North End and LA Galaxy.

He is a six-time Premier League winner and one-time UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United. He has also captured a La Liga and Ligue 1 with Real Madrid and PSG, respectively, amongst several other team and individual honours.

He has also played over 100 matches for England from 1996 to 2009.

