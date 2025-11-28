On Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, sister Alia Bhatt shared an adorable Instagram post calling her 'my eternal sunshine' and 'my whole heart'. Their mother, Soni Razdan, also posted an emotional note for her 'uniquely special' firstborn daughter.

Alia Bhatt's Adorable Birthday Post

Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her birthday on Friday, and the occasion was marked with warm wishes from her family, including an adorable post by her sister, actor Alia Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram to share two cute pictures that showed the sisters posing together. One picture showed the two posing with playful expressions as they looked at each other, while another featured both smiling brightly for the camera. Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "my eternal sunshine, happy birthday my home and whole heart." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DRms3R2DNRN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soni Razdan's Emotional Note

Earlier in the day, their mother, Soni Razdan, also shared an emotional note for Shaheen on Instagram, along with a series of photos capturing different stages of her daughter's life. While introducing her message, Razdan referred to Shaheen as her "firstborn" and "uniquely special", expressing the deep bond they share.

Razdan wrote, "My darling Shaheen, my first born, My uniquely special Brilliant Baby... Who became a mother to me, almost from the age of two. Whose fierce love and single minded insistence that only SHE could be the center of my being - made that a reality from the moment she angrily opened her eyes ( yes, she was too comfortable where she was, and didn't want to be born at all) ...And since we don't really need words to communicate, you would know what I want to say to you." https://www.instagram.com/p/DRlvfhuCB2u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"You know that my love for you is too vast to be bound by a few words but since this is a birthday, wish, then to you, I wish the coming year brings resolutions and closure to what is meant to go - and new beginnings that will bring you freedom and lightness of being. Happy Birthday I love you," she concluded her message.

Alia and Shaheen share a very healthy bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. The two are born to Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. (ANI)