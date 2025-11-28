Superstar Rajinikanth received a lifetime achievement award at the 56th IFFI in Goa, marking his 50-year career. In an emotional speech, he said the journey felt short and he would choose to be an actor again if given 100 more lives.

Cinema icon Rajinikanth received a lifetime achievement award at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Friday, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry. The 74-year-old actor was welcomed with a standing ovation as he took the stage to accept the honour and also reflected on his journey, which he said felt far shorter than it sounds.

An Emotional Reflection

Calling the milestone emotional and deeply meaningful, Rajinikanth said his "five decades in cinema" felt like they passed in just a few years. In an emotional moment, he shared that he would choose the same life again if given the chance, saying that "50 years of acting in cinema felt like 10 or 15 years... If there are 100 more janams (lives), I would like to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth."

Lal Salaam Screened at Festival

Earlier during the festival, Rajinikanth's recent film 'Lal Salaam' was screened for attendees. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the screening saw the filmmaker expressing her happiness and pride over the film's premiere at the globally recognised festival. Released in 2024, Lal Salaam is a Tamil-language sports action drama produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

IFFI Honours Cinema Legends

The 56th edition of IFFI, which concluded on November 28, brought together filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals from across the world and highlighted major achievements in both Indian and world cinema. The festival also honoured the centenary year of several legendary names, including Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury, with restored screenings of their most influential works. (ANI)