Image Credit : Instagram

Rs 400 Cr Milestone & Rapid Growth

Launched in 2023, Hyphen has quietly become one of India’s fastest-growing celebrity-led skincare brands. With over Rs 400 crore in gross sales, it’s clear the brand isn’t just riding on star power; it’s backed by strong strategy and substance.

What makes the growth even more impressive? A 60% repeat customer rate and a 4X jump in consumer base, from 1 million to 4 million users in a year. The brand currently delivers to over 19,000 pin codes across India, showing its massive reach.