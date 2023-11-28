Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Temptation Island India: Nikita-Tayne part ways, terms Jad Hadid as new boyfriend

    In the recent episode of Temptation Island India, Nikita revealed that Jad Hadid is her boyfriend and that she would love to be with him. Tayne Devilliers, Nikita's boyfriend, was also summoned to the same bonfire and was eliminated. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Temptation Island India has continuously kept viewers riveted with nerve-wracking Bonfire episodes, in which couples virtually observe what their partners have been doing all week. Temptation Island India, on the other hand, launched its inaugural mid-week special bonfire night. 'Ishq ke mamle mein jab sawalon ke jawab mil jaate hain, toh faisle lene mein delay nahi hona chahiye!' said host Karan Kundrra, hinting at a significant twist in the show.

    They welcomed Nikita and discussed her plans with tempter Jad Hadid in a stunning change of events. Nikita revealed that Jad is her boyfriend and that she would love to be with him. Tayne Devilliers, Nikita's boyfriend, was also summoned to the same bonfire. This also implied that there would be pyrotechnics as a result of the main confrontation. The tempters at the villa were moved to tears as they witnessed this live. Karan and Mouni revealed that their love test had ended because they had already decided on their routes. Furthermore, their respective Island connections, Jad Hadid and Rajvi Brahrambhat, were summoned for a final farewell.

    Tayne expressed sincere thanks to the great cast and crew for the unforgettable experience and the enduring friendships that have grown on the program after an adventurous and transforming trip on Temptation Island India. Tayne reminisced on her personal development, great times with the other participants, and the amazing compassion and love she experienced from the wonderful country of India.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
