Career Guide: What is the GATE exam for in India?

Career
Exploring higher studies and job opportunities
A national-level exam for subjects like engineering, technology, and science subjects for higher studies and job opportunities.
GATE scores are used for admission to MTech, ME, and PhD programmes in top institutes like IITs, NITs, and IISc, as well as for recruitment in PSUs.
Open to candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, or Architecture.
Humanities students can also apply for select courses.
Jobs Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, NTPC, BHEL, and IOCL use GATE scores for direct recruitment.
GATE scores are valid for three years for higher education and one year for PSU recruitment.
It also helps in career growth and securing scholarships.
