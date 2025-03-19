Career

Career Guide: What is the GATE exam for in India?

Exploring higher studies and job opportunities

Image credits: Getty

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

A national-level exam for subjects like engineering, technology, and science subjects for higher studies and job opportunities.
 

Image credits: Getty

Purpose of the Exam

GATE scores are used for admission to MTech, ME, and PhD programmes in top institutes like IITs, NITs, and IISc, as well as for recruitment in PSUs.
 

Image credits: Getty

Eligibility Criteria

Open to candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, or Architecture. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

Humanities

Humanities students can also apply for select courses.
 

Image credits: Getty

GATE for PSU

Jobs Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, NTPC, BHEL, and IOCL use GATE scores for direct recruitment.
 

Image credits: Getty

Score Validity

GATE scores are valid for three years for higher education and one year for PSU recruitment. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Career

It also helps in career growth and securing scholarships.

Image credits: Getty

Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

How to make a successful career in photography

Steve Jobs' must-read book list: 5 titles that shaped his vision

Career Guide: How to become a therapist in India after 12th