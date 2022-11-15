Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-Indian film, Yashoda, has earned nearly Rs 12 crore in four days of its release. The film which kicked off with a decent collection saw a dip on Monday.

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, Hari and Harish’s ‘Yashoda’ has left the audience hugely impressed with not only its storyline but also the excellent performance delivered by each star cast of the film. Made on a low budget, the film kicked off with a decent opening at the box office, so far.

‘Yashoda’ is reportedly said to be made at a cost of Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore. Within just four days of its theatrical release, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer has already collected nearly 50 per cent of its budget cost.

The film earned Rs 2.7 crores in the Telugu language, 25 lakhs in Tamil, 10 lakhs in Hindi, and a lakh in Malayalam on the first day of its release. On the second day, ‘Yashoda’ collected a total of Rs 3.64 crore in all languages. On the third day, there was a slight decline in the film's earnings; the Sunday collections stood at Rs 3.58 crore.

ALSO READ: Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

Meanwhile, the Monday collections of ‘Yashoda’ have once again registered a decline. According to the initial figures, the film has been able to collect Rs 1.50 crore in its Monday test. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 11.63 crore.

ALSO READ: Salaam Venky Trailer: Revathi’s film starring Kajol, Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa, runs high on emotions

Helmed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is an action thriller that exposes the underbelly of the Indian surrogacy world. The film revolves around its titular character Yashoda (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu), a surrogate, who discovers the dark truth of the surrogacy world during her stay at the institute. Her emotional, as well as action-packed sequences, have largely been appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

As for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she will next be seen in 'Shakuntalam', a period drama film which is based on Kalidas' famous play 'Shakuntala'. Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Kushi', alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda.