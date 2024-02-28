Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu faced controversy after a confrontation with traffic police in Hyderabad. She was stopped for driving on the wrong side and allegedly argued with officers, even snatching their phones and tearing a uniform. Janu defended herself, citing an emergency, and offered to undergo a sobriety test.

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Popular Telugu actress Sowmya Janu finds herself amid controversy after an altercation with traffic police in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The incident occurred when Janu was stopped by traffic authorities for driving on the wrong side of the road in her Jaguar car.

    The altercation escalated when Janu was asked to pay a fine for her traffic violation. Expressing anger, Janu reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the traffic police officers on duty. Video footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

    Premalu: Telugu version of Naslen, Mamitha-starrer to release on THIS date

    In the video, Janu can be seen verbally berating the traffic home guards and allegedly even snatching their mobile phones. Reports suggest that she also tore the uniform of one of the police officers. Consequently, a case has been registered against her by the Banjara Hills police.

    Following the circulation of the video, Janu reached out to a local media channel to provide her side of the story. She defended her actions, claiming that she was driving on the wrong side due to an emergency. Janu denied any wrongdoing and refuted allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol, offering to undergo a sobriety test to prove her innocence.

    Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested in drug case

    Sowmya Janu, known for her roles in Tollywood movies such as 'Tadaka', 'Chandamana Kathalu', and 'Lion', has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons this time. The incident has sparked debates regarding celebrity entitlement and adherence to traffic laws.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
