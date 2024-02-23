Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested in drug case

    Shanmukh Jaswanth, a former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and renowned YouTuber, was detained by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly possessing marijuana.
     

    Shanmukh Jaswanth, a former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and YouTuber, has been detained by Hyderabad police for alleged narcotics possession. This happened while investigating a different case involving his brother, Sampath Vinay.

    Sampath Vinay reportedly cheated on his long-term partner, whom he was engaged to marry. Despite their intentions to marry, Sampath apparently married another lady, forcing his former fiancée to sue him for deceit.

    The woman stated that Sampath sexually attacked her several times before marrying someone else.

    When the police went to Shanmukh Jaswanth's residence to arrest his brother, Sampath, he was not present. However, the authorities discovered marijuana in Shanmukh's hands, which led to his detention.

