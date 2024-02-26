Premalu: Telugu version of Naslen, Mamitha-starrer to release on THIS date

After Bramayugam, the Malayalam movie Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha is set to release in the Telugu version. The movie was directed by Girish AD.

The Malayalam comedy romantic movie Premalu was released on February 9. The Malayalam film, Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamita Baiju, exemplifies this trend, where success on the opening day often translates to impressive collection records. Meanwhile, the new update to the movie is out. After Bramayugam, Naslen starrer Premalu is set to release in Telugu version. The movie was directed by Girish AD.

The trade analyst Akashvani reports that the Telugu dubbed version of Naslen and Mamitha's film will be released on March 8. Previously, many Malayalam movies were remade in Telugu with big stars, but now, with the rise of OTT platforms, audiences are embracing regional films more readily. As a result, the trend of remakes has declined, and films like "Bramayugam" and "Premalu" are opting for direct Telugu dubbing instead. This change reflects the evolving preferences of viewers and the growing popularity of regional cinema across different markets.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.

Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu collected well at the global box office. Meanwhile, the movie has entered the Rs 50 crore club.