Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston

    Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour in Houston recently. The singer shared an Instagram post explaining her injury after fans noticed that, she was injured during the show.

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    Taylor Swift is in the middle of her much-talked-about Eras Tour at present. She recently took her show to Houston, Texas, where she performed for three nights constantly. She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a slew of pictures and wrote a detailed caption as well.

    In one of the clips from her latest performance which has now gone viral on social media, the 33-year-old performed with an open wound on her left hand. Fans were concerned and curious about how Taylor got the injury. The Antihero hitmaker took to Instagram to explain the same.

    ALSO READ: Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

    Earlier today, Taylor took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures from her latest Eras Tour shows in Houston. Apart from the photos, she also wrote a caption expressing that she is having a lot of fun doing the Tour, because of how passionate the crowds her. 

    She said, "Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston. I am waking up smiling, reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour because of the passion these crowds put into it all. I seriously can not wait for Atlanta (smile emoji)."

    Taylor Swift explained and gave out the real reason behind her injury. She disclosed that she injured herself backstage after tripping on a dress during a quick outfit change. She also consoled her fans by letting them know she is fine now.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Her caption read, "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I am fine. It was my fault. I tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Do not worry about me. I am gooooood (kiss emoji)."

    During one of her shows in Houston, Taylor might have taken a dig at her ex-beau Joe Alwyn, which is what her fans think. While performing, Taylor Swift approached different dancers on the stage who got supposed to represent her different album eras. In a video captured by a fan, the 33-year-old singer goes towards the dancer who represented the Lover album and displays Loser as she holds an L to her forehead.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details vma

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say ADC

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town ADC

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts throwback photo of her 16-year-old self on her Instagram story ADC

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts throwback photo of her 16-year-old self on her Instagram story

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates Blog BJP Congress JDS Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Kumaraswamy

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: 18 days to go before mandate arrives

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert AJR

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details vma

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly ADC

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it RBA

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon