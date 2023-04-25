Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston

Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour in Houston recently. The singer shared an Instagram post explaining her injury after fans noticed that, she was injured during the show.

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her much-talked-about Eras Tour at present. She recently took her show to Houston, Texas, where she performed for three nights constantly. She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a slew of pictures and wrote a detailed caption as well.

In one of the clips from her latest performance which has now gone viral on social media, the 33-year-old performed with an open wound on her left hand. Fans were concerned and curious about how Taylor got the injury. The Antihero hitmaker took to Instagram to explain the same.

Earlier today, Taylor took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures from her latest Eras Tour shows in Houston. Apart from the photos, she also wrote a caption expressing that she is having a lot of fun doing the Tour, because of how passionate the crowds her.

She said, "Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston. I am waking up smiling, reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour because of the passion these crowds put into it all. I seriously can not wait for Atlanta (smile emoji)."

Taylor Swift explained and gave out the real reason behind her injury. She disclosed that she injured herself backstage after tripping on a dress during a quick outfit change. She also consoled her fans by letting them know she is fine now.

Her caption read, "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I am fine. It was my fault. I tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Do not worry about me. I am gooooood (kiss emoji)."

During one of her shows in Houston, Taylor might have taken a dig at her ex-beau Joe Alwyn, which is what her fans think. While performing, Taylor Swift approached different dancers on the stage who got supposed to represent her different album eras. In a video captured by a fan, the 33-year-old singer goes towards the dancer who represented the Lover album and displays Loser as she holds an L to her forehead.

