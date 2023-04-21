Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

    Priyanka Chopra revealed that this is the first time she received equal pay in more than two decades of her career. The actress breaks the silence on the reason behind giving up on the fight for pay parity in India.

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in India? know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is a big name in the Hollywood industry today. The iconic Desi girl of Bollywood has established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career.

    The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. A few weeks back, the actress was in Mumbai, where she came with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend the NMACC launch event, and post that, she kick-started the global promotional tour of her series Citadel in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals how she cannot 'work' with people she does not 'like'

    Priyanka Chopra has often raised her voice against the issues that interest her. The actress has been fighting for women and their rights. She even stood against the injustice amongst women in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming series Citadel. She will share the screen with Richard Madden in the much-awaited and upcoming actioner-spy thriller series made by the Russo brothers.

    During this event, in a media interaction with a leading Indian entertainment portal in India, she opened up on how this is the first time ever in almost twenty-two years now that she has finally received equal pay, the same as her male co-star.

    Elucidating more details on the same point when asked, did she ever face pay parity in India, laughing out loud at it, she said, "Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity. Are you kidding me? I only asked for a little more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I would not get). So, I just gave up the fight."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    She added that she never expected to get equal pay in the Hollywood industry. Shedding more light, she said, "I also did not expect it. When my agents told me, you are playing a co-lead, let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity. I was like You can try. But it is never going to happen. Even I did not believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight. I had that conversation."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Opening up on her reaction to getting equal pay for the first time ever, Priyanka adds, "I remember I was so shocked that day. When I went back, I popped champagne. My family was celebrating. It is momentous. I have had a 22-year career, but one step at a time, one win at a time."

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will headline the American web series Citadel which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Created by David Weil and executive produced by Russos, the web series is a sci-fiction adventure.

    ALSO READ: Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason vma

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH vma

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh vma

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch

    Shehnaaz As Sukoon trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details ADC

    'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 9-run win over SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 7-wicket win over SRH

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason vma

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH vma

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh vma

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon