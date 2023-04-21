Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

Priyanka Chopra revealed that this is the first time she received equal pay in more than two decades of her career. The actress breaks the silence on the reason behind giving up on the fight for pay parity in India.

Priyanka Chopra is a big name in the Hollywood industry today. The iconic Desi girl of Bollywood has established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career.

The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. A few weeks back, the actress was in Mumbai, where she came with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend the NMACC launch event, and post that, she kick-started the global promotional tour of her series Citadel in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra has often raised her voice against the issues that interest her. The actress has been fighting for women and their rights. She even stood against the injustice amongst women in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming series Citadel. She will share the screen with Richard Madden in the much-awaited and upcoming actioner-spy thriller series made by the Russo brothers.

During this event, in a media interaction with a leading Indian entertainment portal in India, she opened up on how this is the first time ever in almost twenty-two years now that she has finally received equal pay, the same as her male co-star.

Elucidating more details on the same point when asked, did she ever face pay parity in India, laughing out loud at it, she said, "Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity. Are you kidding me? I only asked for a little more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I would not get). So, I just gave up the fight."

She added that she never expected to get equal pay in the Hollywood industry. Shedding more light, she said, "I also did not expect it. When my agents told me, you are playing a co-lead, let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity. I was like You can try. But it is never going to happen. Even I did not believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight. I had that conversation."

Opening up on her reaction to getting equal pay for the first time ever, Priyanka adds, "I remember I was so shocked that day. When I went back, I popped champagne. My family was celebrating. It is momentous. I have had a 22-year career, but one step at a time, one win at a time."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will headline the American web series Citadel which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Created by David Weil and executive produced by Russos, the web series is a sci-fiction adventure.

