Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the flop film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo. She is currently working on The Crew. The actress is thrilled to go to Indore for this reason.

Kriti Sanon has a busy and exciting year ahead with intriguing films like The Crew, Ganapath Part I, An Impossible Love Story, and many more untitled films in her kitty. The actress shared screen space in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Shehzada was a flop film at the box office. It was a well-attempted Hindi remake of the iconic Telugu romantic-dramedy hit film Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film failed to create any magic at the box office. Netizens even mocked Kartik Aaryan for attempting to impersonate Allu Arjun's character and persona in the film.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears HOT Photos: Pop Queen flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits (PICTURES)

Talking about Lukka Chuppi actress, rising Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is ready to jet off to Indore for an event. She could not be more excited to travel to the city as she will meet her fans and also have gala time by relishing Indori delicacies.

Kriti Sanon in her quote to the entertainment portal, said, "I've been to Indore to promote my films. But, this time, I am especially going there to meet my Indori fans. Interact with them over a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed with how clean and beautiful the city is. Indore has set a prime example for other cities to follow, for their efficient waste management and cleanliness."

She also shares, "I also love the energy and food of the city. Even though I will be there for a few hours only. I will sneak and squeeze time to have the famous Poha, Ratlami Sev, and Jalebis."

On the work front, Kriti has an exciting lineup in The Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has Adipurush slated to release in August, an untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor, which will release in October, and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff, up for release in the same month.

ALSO READ: From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs