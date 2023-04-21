Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Kriti Sanon was last seen in the flop film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo. She is currently working on The Crew. The actress is thrilled to go to Indore for this reason.

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon has a busy and exciting year ahead with intriguing films like The Crew, Ganapath Part I, An Impossible Love Story, and many more untitled films in her kitty. The actress shared screen space in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

    Shehzada was a flop film at the box office. It was a well-attempted Hindi remake of the iconic Telugu romantic-dramedy hit film Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film failed to create any magic at the box office. Netizens even mocked Kartik Aaryan for attempting to impersonate Allu Arjun's character and persona in the film.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears HOT Photos: Pop Queen flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits (PICTURES)

    Talking about Lukka Chuppi actress, rising Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is ready to jet off to Indore for an event. She could not be more excited to travel to the city as she will meet her fans and also have gala time by relishing Indori delicacies.

    Kriti Sanon in her quote to the entertainment portal, said, "I've been to Indore to promote my films. But, this time, I am especially going there to meet my Indori fans. Interact with them over a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed with how clean and beautiful the city is. Indore has set a prime example for other cities to follow, for their efficient waste management and cleanliness."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    She also shares, "I also love the energy and food of the city. Even though I will be there for a few hours only. I will sneak and squeeze time to have the famous Poha, Ratlami Sev, and Jalebis."

    On the work front, Kriti has an exciting lineup in The Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has Adipurush slated to release in August, an untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor, which will release in October, and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff, up for release in the same month.

    ALSO READ: From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH vma

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh vma

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch

    Shehnaaz As Sukoon trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details ADC

    'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details

    Why is Rakhi Sawant roaming around in helmet? Is it because of Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat? Read this vma

    Why is Rakhi Sawant roaming around in helmet? Is it because of Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH vma

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh vma

    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    Gujarat 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details AJR

    Gujarat: 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon