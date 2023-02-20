Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others pay last respects in Hyderabad

    Taraka Ratna was the grandson of Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao. This month, he fell and was transported to the hospital, where he died. His last rites will be performed today evening.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Junior NTR of RRR was spotted on his way to Taraka Ratna's dying rites and burial. The actor was seen out and about with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. Kalyanram was also present at the event. The actor was witnessed making his way to the mortal remains and paying his respects. 

    According to reports, the funeral would take place in the evening. Jr NTR was also with the family on Sunday, obviously affected by Taraka's untimely demise. He was spotted sobbing with family members and others at Taraka's home in Hyderabad. Taraka died on Saturday night, only weeks after suffering a heart attack.

    Taraka Ratna was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru after suffering an attack at a political event. RRR star Jr NTR visited him in the hospital soon after the incident.

     

    Many superstars from the South Indian film industry, including Taraka Ratna's cousin Junior NTR and actor Allu Arjun, paid their tributes. Numerous videos and images of relatives and friends paying their condolences to the late actor are now becoming popular on the internet. Nandamuri Balakrishna may be seen crying in one of the recordings.

    Who was Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? 
    Taraka Ratna was the grandson of Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. T. Rama Rao. His wife and their daughter survive him. Taraka married Alekhya in 2012, although his family disapproved of her. The two met on the sets of Daya, where Alekhya worked as a costume designer. They married in a temple in Hyderabad, with no members of the actor's family present.

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna film career: 
    Nandamuri's acting career began with 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (2003), and he has since appeared in other films as the lead actor. His performance as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) received much acclaim. Tarak Ratna was well known for his roles in the films Amaravathi and 9 Hours. Before entering politics, he had appeared in a few Telugu films.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
