Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

NTR Jr was spotted at Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's house as his mortal remains got brought home. The RRR fame global pan-Indian superstar visited him in the hospital shortly after Taraka had suffered a heart attack.

The first visuals of NTR Jr after his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's death have surfaced online. The RRR actor was spotted at Taraka Ratna's house as the late actor mortal remains reached his home. Tarak got joined by Nandamuri Kalyanram and other family members at Taraka's house. The actor looked emotionally shaken. Also present at the residence were actors Shivaji Raja and Ajay.

As per multiple reports, the funeral will happen on Monday, February 20, in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night, weeks after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he got an attack during a political rally. NTR Jr had visited him in the hospital soon after the incident.

A die-hard fan page of NTR Jr took to his Twitter account and posted a video clip in which NTR Jr looked teary-eyed and so much shaken on visiting his brother's mortal remains.



Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam, post which he was taken in an air ambulance to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital. Reports stated that he had been in critical condition since being admitted to the hospital.

While his death has shaken NTR Jr and the rest of the family, late politician Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter. Several South industry stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and others have offered their condolences to the late star on Twitter.

