Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have confirmed their relationship, sharing sweet details about how their love story began. Recalling their first date, Veer revealed a memorable moment when Tara sang, instantly winning hearts.

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had finally confirmed their relationship, putting months of speculation to an end. The couple shares their journey over the time, shedding candid details about their experiences. The couple let down their guards about their journey and shared experiences with fans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tara Sutaria - Veer Pahariya Confirm Relationship

Recalling their first date, Veer paused to share a moment very dear from which he recalled Tara singing for him during the date, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are. It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out''. Known to be a musician and classically trained, Tara agreed that she just sings for him, especially when she feels very comfortable and happy.

Tara Sutaria explains that their bond simply grew-from a friendship, into ever more love-as they began to realize the similar values and interests in each other. According to her, respect toward each other and a sense of emotional understanding became paramount in solidifying their bond.

Tara sutaria shared a few insights on her relationship with Veer saying, ‘’Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives, and opening up about everything right from day one''.

She also shared that they share interests and thats how they bond well, ‘’I am so glad we love food, late nights, great music, and endless hours of banter as much as we do. This has made everything easy; there’s never been any pretence.''

Talking about their first trip together, Tara Sutaria said, ‘’Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did.''

Sametime, Veer pahariya stated, ‘’Of course, it was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one''