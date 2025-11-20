On her birthday, Tara Sutaria received a romantic wish from rumoured beau Veer Pahariya, who called her 'my whole heart' in a social media post. He shared several pictures of them celebrating, to which the actress replied 'My everything.'

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria received warm wishes from her fans and friends across social media platforms on her birthday. Sutaria celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and among those who wished her was Veer Pahariya who dropped the most romantic birthday message for his "whole heart", leaving fans gushing over the couple's lovey-dovey moments.

Veer Pahariya's Romantic Birthday Post

Veer shared a string of pictures from Tara's birthday celebrations, along with other adorable snaps. The first one shows the duo sharing a sweet moment as Veer holds Tara in his embrace, followed by the second one that shows the 'Sky Force' actor playing piano for her.

He also included a glimpse from their vacation as they can be seen enjoying a yacht ride. In his caption, Veer wrote, "Happy Birthday my whole heart," to which Tara cutely replied with, "My everything."

Tara Sutaria's Birthday Celebrations

Tara also shared glimpses from her birthday bash on Instagram, showing her enjoying with her friends and Veer.

Pre-Birthday Getaway

Earlier this week, Tara Sutaria headed to the Maldives for her pre-birthday celebrations and dropped pictures from the getaway. The actor looked stunning dressed in a black beachwear, which she paired with dangling earrings. "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO," Tara wrote in the caption.

Tara and Veer's Rumoured Romance

Tara and Veer have been stirring headlines lately over their hush-hush romance, with many convinced that the two are dating. While Tara and Veer have been spotted together multiple times, they continue to tease fans with interesting insights. The 'Apurva' star recently also offered a sneak peek into a romantic Italian vacation with Veer Pahariya. Tara shared pictures from her Italian vacation with Veer.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was also seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', which starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. Among Tara's other acting credits are 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Apurva'.

