The big question is finally answered! We now know who will play Dona Ganguly in Sourav Ganguly's much-awaited biopic, 'Dada'. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, has already started shooting in Mumbai.

The wait is finally over for the much-anticipated biopic on Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most popular cricket captains. Titled 'Dada', the film's shooting is already in full swing in Mumbai. The film is being directed by the acclaimed Vikramaditya Motwane, with actor Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of 'Maharaj' Sourav Ganguly. But for months, one question was on everyone's mind – who will play Dona Ganguly on screen? Well, the suspense is finally over.

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It's been revealed that Bollywood actress Tanya Maniktala will be playing the role of Sourav's wife, Dona Ganguly. The news has left Sourav's fans thrilled. Tanya previously caught everyone's attention in Pratimm D. Gupta's popular series 'Toothpari'. She has also worked with actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

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The original plan was to start shooting in Kolkata from March. However, this had to be changed because of the Vidhan Sabha elections and the busy IPL cricket schedule. Shooting then kicked off in Mumbai in April. A massive replica set of the Eden Gardens stadium has been specially created there.

Rajkummar Rao has completely transformed himself for the role, even gaining weight to nail Sourav's look and personality. Until now, there was a lot of buzz about who would play Dona. The names of several Bengali actresses were doing the rounds. Initially, it was heard that casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first choice was actress Mimi Chakraborty. There were even reports of him discussing the role with her on the sets of 'Raktobeej 2'. The names of Isha Saha and Amrita Chattopadhyay also came up, likely because they are both skilled dancers, a key part of Dona's identity.

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But in the end, it was Tanya Maniktala who bagged the role. According to reports, she started shooting with Rajkummar Rao on Friday, May 15th. The shoot for the Sourav-Dona portions will go on for about 10 to 12 days. After this, the crew is expected to start shooting in Kolkata towards the end of this month. Besides Kolkata, key parts of the film will also be shot in South India and London.

The production house has stated that it could take about six months to complete the entire shoot. From cricket lovers to movie buffs, everyone is now eagerly waiting to watch Sourav Ganguly's life story unfold on the big screen in 'Dada'.